Dan + Shay Make a Fan’s Proposal ‘Extra Special’ With a Private Performance [Watch]

With love ballads like "From the Ground Up" and "Speechless" representing a big part of their discography, Dan + Shay are used to fans using their songs to celebrate weddings, anniversaries and engagements. But recently, the duo offered one happy couple an extra special surprise: They stopped by during a proposal to perform an acoustic version of "You."

Band mates Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers captured the moment on social media, turning the cameras on as they were headed down the halls of a venue to perform for a fan and her soon-to-be fiancée.

"We got a super sweet message from one of our fans named Erin. She wanted to propose at our concert," Smyers explains. "So we decided to do something a little extra special, what do you say, Shay?"

"That's right. We're gonna go sing our song, and I've never been more nervous for anything in my life," Mooney replies with a laugh.

The pair then turned into a room backstage in the venue where their fan Erin and her girlfriend were waiting. As they walked in, Dan + Shay began to perform a stripped-down version of their song, "You," with Mooney singing lead as Smyers plays acoustic guitar.

"You" comes off the track list of the duo's Good Things album, which came out in August 2021. The third track on the project, it's the latest in a long line of romantic ballads from Dan + Shay, and Smyers co-wrote the song with songwriters Dave Barnes and Jordan Reynolds.

Good Things features singles "I Should Probably Go to Bed," "10,000 Hours" and more. Dan + Shay are currently on the road for their The (Arena) Tour, many of whose stops are makeup dates from shows that were previously scrapped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

