Dan + Shay Are Glad They Don’t Have to Compete With Justin Bieber’s Wedding

Dan + Shay brought their wives when they attended the wedding of their good friend and collaborator, Justin Bieber, in September of 2019. In a new interview, the country duo confess they're glad their own weddings were already done with, so they don't have to compete with the elaborate affair.

“I feel like it’s a really dangerous thing to take your fiancee or your girlfriend to a wedding before you’ve had your wedding ’cause then they get all of these ideas. The worst wedding you could possibly [go to] is when it's Justin Bieber’s wedding," Shay Mooney says with a laugh in an interview with Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown.

"You don’t want to take ’em to that one. I felt bad for like all the single people there ’cause that was their expectation, like, ‘Oh, it’ll probably be this way.' Which, for the people that were there, it probably will be that way," he adds with another laugh.

Dan Symers married Abby Law in May of 2017, and Mooney and Hannah Billingsley wed that October. Dan + Shay performed a couple of songs at Bieber's wedding to Hailey Baldwin, and Smyers says it was thoroughly enjoyable.

"It’s always fun to go to a wedding, especially when it’s not yours and you don’t have the stress of having to plan it," he states. "Once you’ve had your wedding, you’re like, ‘Thank, God, I only had to do this once,’ and you can go enjoy it on somebody else’s dime. It was a lot of fun.”

The duo teamed with Bieber in October to release a collaboration titled "10,000 Hours," and the video for the song stars all of their wives. The song became a massive hit, reaching 33 million streams in its first week, making it the highest-charting, non-holiday country song in the history of the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. "10,000 Hours" also debuted at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

