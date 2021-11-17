Dan + Shay shared an epic live moment with a young fan named Kyler recently, which culminated in a stadium full of fans cheering along as Kyler played "I Should Probably Go to Bed" on acoustic guitar.

On TikTok, the superstar duo shared footage of the sweet moment, captioning their post, "Dan + Shay + Kyler." It all started during their performance, when they caught a glimpse of the young boy.

"We noticed a lil guy in the front row holding up a sign that said ... 'I should probably go to bed, but I've waited 14,016 hours for my first concert," they explain.

14,016 hours equals a little over a year and a half — or in other words, about the same amount of time many country fans have been waiting to see their favorite performers live since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

"The creativity alone would have awarded him a free T-shirt, or at least a guitar pick," the duo continues, "but the real magic happened when he turned the sign around to reveal the words, 'Can I come play guitar and sing with you?'"

Of course, the bandmates invited Kyler to the stage, where the young fan told the crowd that he knew how to play "I Should Probably Go to Bed" on guitar. "So we gave him a guitar and a microphone," Dan + Shay explain.

The epic video clearly shows the results: Kyler played a pitch-perfect version of the band's hit, as the singers sang along and led the crowd in applauding the budding young performer.

"He absolutely crushed it and proved to everyone that he was the real star of the show," Dan + Shay admit.

The duo are currently out on the road for their the (Arena) Tour, which is set to run through December 2021.

See All of the Country Tours Planned for 2021-22: