Dan + Shay Make Streaming History With ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay are continuing to break new ground with their latest single "10,000 Hours," which features pop star Justin Bieber, as it becomes the highest charting non-holiday country song on Billboard's Streaming Songs Chart.

The song bowed at No. 3 on this week's chart, where it racked up 33.3 million streams according to Billboard. Before the release of "10,000 Hours," the highest charting non-holiday single on the chart was Florida Georgia Line's Diamond-certified smash "Cruise," which featured rapper Nelly. The song reached a peak of No. 9 on the Streaming Songs chart back in July of 2013.

There has been one other non-holiday country song to reach the top 10 of the chart and that was Blanco Brown's genre-bending "The Git Up." The viral smash hit reached a peak of No. 10 earlier this year.

When it comes to comparing holiday country songs and standard country songs, "10,000 Hours" still performs formidably, landing at second place when it comes to peak positions for all country songs on the Streaming Songs chart. It ties Brenda Lee's 1960 holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which peaked at No. 3 in January of this year. Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" holds the record for the highest charting country single on the chart when it reached its peak of No. 2 on the Streaming Songs chart in January of this year.

Counting "10,000 Hours," there have been eight non-holiday country songs that have landed on the Streaming Songs chart this year. This is four times more than last year's amount of two songs. It is also the most for any year, including 2013 when there were seven songs that managed to squeak onto the chart.

