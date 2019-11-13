Dan + Shay Take Home Vocal Duo of the Year at 2019 CMA Awards

Dan + Shay weren't completely "Speechless" when they were announced as the 2019 CMA Awards winners for Vocal Duo of the Year. The country duo were presented the honor by Midland alongside Jimmie Allen live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night (Nov. 13).

Dan + Shay were up against some of country music's biggest names, including Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae, as well as the 2018 CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne. In addition to their big win of the night, Dan + Shay were also nominated for Single of the Year for "Speechless" and Album of the Year for their 2018 self-titled project.

"There are so many of our heroes in the room," Shay Mooney told the crowd. "Brooks & Dunn, are you kidding, this is absolutely incredible. So many friends and family are watching right now."

Mooney went on to inform all of the CMA Awards viewers both at home and in the audience that his grandma is currently in the hospital, and thanked her for teaching him all about Jesus and being a good person.

"We love country music, it raised us, teaches us so much about empowerment. And the women, I can't believe we got to see you tonight. Thank you so much," Mooney said.

Dan + Shay first made their debut onto the country scene back in 2013 with the release of their debut single, "19 You + Me," which paved the way for their unforgettable career thus far. Dan + Shay are fresh off the release of their latest smash hit and single, "10,000 Hours," featuring Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay's The Arena Tour is set to launch in March in Nashville, and it will run through October of 2020. They have yet to announce a supporting act for the 37-date trek through the United States.

