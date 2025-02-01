Darius Rucker Clarifies Reports He’s Left the U.S.: ‘Don’t Get It Twisted’

Darius Rucker turned to social media on Saturday (Feb. 1) to issue a clarification after multiple media outlets reported that he had moved out of the United States.

The country and rock singer explains that while he is currently living in London, he remains based in the U.S.

"I’ve been a traveling musician all my life. I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows," Rucker writes.

"Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home. Thanks for believing in me and supporting my music wherever we make it!"

Rucker first teased fans that he had some major life news coming in a post to Instagram on Jan. 21, sharing a picture of himself with his two dogs.

"So Freddie, Larry and I are doing a thing. Any guesses?" he wrote.

Rucker revealed that he had moved out of the U.S. in a subsequent post, writing, "I can’t move to London and not play UK shows!"

A representative for Rucker tells the Post and Courier that he will be "frequently returning to the U.S. for tour dates and charitable events."

Rucker has tour dates in the U.S. on the books for the Summer of 2025.

