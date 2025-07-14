Darius Rucker is sending refunds to an entire crowd after he had to cut a show short in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday night (July 12).

Just a few songs into his set, Rucker's voice was giving out. He apologized to the crowd and promised to make it up to them, according to PhillyBurbs.

After the fact, the singer also issued an apology on social media.

"I feel awful and I'm so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing," Rucker wrote in an Instagram Stories slide on Sunday (July 13).

"We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it's just not possible this year, so we're issuing full refunds," he continues. "... Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y'all and see you soon!"

PhillyBurbs reports that Rucker was visibly struggling to sing during the show, and that his voice was cracking. The crowd was supportive, cheering for the star as he apologized several times during his time on stage.

"Y'all I can't sing anymore. I will play one more song. I promise you we're gonna figure this out," he reportedly told the crowd after the third song in his set, adding,

"This never happened. I physically can't sing ... I will make this up to you."

Rucker ended the night with his massive hit "Wagon Wheel," along with some enthusiastic participation from the crowd.

Fan-filmed video footage from the concert shows Rucker visibly disappointed about having to leave the stage early. But according to comments from fans saying they were in the crowd, his audience supported him through the tough moment.

"He was so terribly upset," one TikTok user writes. "The people chanting 'It's OK!' And who sang for him during 'Wagon Wheel' ... I was there it was an epic [wholesome] moment!"

The singer's Atlantic City show was one of several tour dates he has planned for summer 2025. His next scheduled stop is in Hollywood, Fla. on Saturday, July 19.