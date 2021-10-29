Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland bring their promise of free booze in the music video for their collaborative single, “Beers on Me.”

The lighthearted, feel-good clip follows the three singers as they exchange hugs, take selfies and hand out free beer to unsuspecting people in Nashville. Roaming around in a truck loaded with boxes of beer, they make stops in the city's Gulch neighborhood, a poolside party, a dog park, a street basketball court and of course, outside Bentley's very own Whiskey Row bar in downtown Music City.

“Come on down / Swing on by / Bring whatever's been on your mind / Locals on tap / And bottles on ice / Livin' on feel-good standard time,” the trio sing euphorically in the booze-slinging adventure. “My card's on the bar / You got nowhere to be / If you don't come through / Buddy, that's on you / 'Cause the beer's on me.”

On Wednesday (Oct. 27), Bentley announced the extension of his Beers on Me Tour. The 2022 leg, a 21-city trek, will kick off on Jan. 6 in London, Ontario, Canada, before wrapping on March 6 in Toledo, Ohio. Jordan Davis, Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson will serve as the tour's openers.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley shares in a press statement. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Tickets for the 2022 Beers on Me Tour will go on sale on Nov. 5, at 10AM local time. More information is available on Bentley's official website.

