Dierks Bentley will release his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, on Friday (Feb. 24), and to celebrate, he's performing a special album release show in Nashville on Thursday.

An Evening With Dierks Bentley: The Road to Grave & Gold will take place at the CMA Theater within the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, but fans everywhere can catch a livestream of the show on Twitch.

The show will begin at 8PM ET on Thursday (Feb. 23), and it will be available to stream on Universal Music Group's 3point5 Twitch channel. Bentley will perform tracks from the album, as well as hits from his nearly 20-year career.

The country singer announced news of Gravel & Gold — his first album in more than four years — in January. The project will feature 14 tracks, including his current Top 15 single, "Gold," plus the recently released "Cowboy Boots" featuring Ashley McBryde.

Bentley is credited as a producer for the first time on the project. He says he restarted the album multiple times in an effort to get it right.

"It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over … twice,” Bentley shares in a press release. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all."

Bentley promises a mix of traditional country and bluegrass influences on the record. The project follows his 2018 release, The Mountain.