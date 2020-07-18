Much like every other country artist on the planet, Dierks Bentley is enjoying a summer like no other, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has postponed the touring plans of just about everyone.

Like a lot of other people, Bentley is using this time to do something he usually doesn’t have time to do – like work on his mullet.

“Little ride with my #flobro @scottbenge today,” Bentley wrote on an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15) alongside a picture showing his new, luscious locks. “Apparently the strength and length of your mullet directly correlates to how much better of a biker you are HA. I have a ways to go in both departments.”

Of course, the mullet totally fits in when it comes to Bentley's '90s-influenced band Hot Country Knights, in which he plays the role of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason. The group released their debut album The K Is Silent earlier this year.

But here is the question: how long will Bentley avoid his hairdresser?

Well, that remains to be seen, as shows continue to be pushed back amid rising coronavirus cases. Bentley is set to headline the Watershed Music and Camping Festival that is now rescheduled until July 30-Aug 1, 2021.

Joining him as a headliner during the three-day festival will be Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, who also looks to be avoiding his hairdresser as of late. Rhett has shared picturess on Instagram showing that he, too, is enjoying some time off from the barber chair.

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: