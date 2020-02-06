Dillon Carmichael Will Always Remember the St. Jude Patients He’s Met

There's something about the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital that sticks with you. At his second Country Cares for St. Jude Kids seminar in mid-January, Dillon Carmichael couldn't help but gush about the kids he met that day, and at last year's event.

"I really connected with Drew," the "I Do for You" singer shared with Taste of Country, talking about one specific patient he'd met earlier, who arrived at St. Jude in September, "but getting to see and meet all these kids, I feel a connection with them."

In 2019, it was a young boy named Dallas with whom Carmichael had connected. "I'll never forget," he says. "You just don't forget 'em."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provides free care to children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and the hospital shares its research with doctors and medical institutions around the globe. St. Jude patients and their families never receive a bill for their treatments, food or housing — and, after his visits, they have Carmichael's prayers, too.

"My family has been pretty lucky as far as cancer goes," says Carmichael, "but I absolutely want to pray for all of these families. I just feel so blessed."

