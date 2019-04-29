Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is so big, there's now a remix of the remix. DJ and producer Diplo has shared his version of the song, which also features vocals from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Diplo officially released his "Old Town Road" remix on Monday (April 29), after performing the song with Lil Nas X and Cyrus at Stagecoach 2019. The DJ remixed the Cyrus / Lil Nas X version of the song -- itself a remix of Lil Nas X's original — adding a galloping beat, whistling drops and other melodic flourishes to the track.

Lil Nas X and "Old Town Road" have been making headlines since mid-March, after the song became a viral hit via the video app TikTok. After the song debuted on, and was removed from, the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, the teenager rapper's creation sparked debates about whether or not the song can be classified as country.

Cyrus, an early supporter of "Old Town Road," remixed the song with Lil Nas X, adding a new verse and his vocals to the hit. Radio stations, both country and otherwise, have been spinning the song, making it a three-week No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart as of the week of April 27. Also for that week, the song sites at No. 50 on the Country Airplay chart.

Diplo's "Old Town Road" remix is one of a few country-tinged tracks the artist is currently working on, for a new, all-country album. On Thursday (April 25), under the name Thomas Wesley (Diplo's birth name is Thomas Wesley Pentz), he released "So Long," a collaboration with Cam, and is rumored to be working with Zac Brown, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt on material as well.