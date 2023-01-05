Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady.

Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship," explains Warren, a Grammy-winning Songwriters Hall of Famer who has worked with country stars like Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and LeAnn Rimes as well as great from the pop and R&B genres.

"Since '80' was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the '80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!" she goes on to say. "Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!"

Speaking of good friends, the song — and the film where it will reside — has a connection to two more of Parton's longtime pals. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who co-starred with Parton in 9 to 5, helm the cast of 80 for Brady, alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field. 80 for Brady tells the story of group of friends who take a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017 to see their hero, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, play. Brady himself makes an appearance in the film.

"Gonna Be You" arrives on Jan. 20, with pre-saves and pre-adds starting Jan. 12. 80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3.

This song one of multiple cross-genre, superstar collaborations Parton is currently working on. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Dionne Warwick announced that she and Parton will join forces on a gospel song called "Peace Like a River," which Parton wrote. That song is also dropping in January.

