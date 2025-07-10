Watch Dolly Parton’s Tender Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at His Final Show

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert with Black Sabbath on Saturday (July 5), but if you ask Dolly Parton, we might not have seen the last of The Prince of Darkness just yet.

Parton was one of several superstar acts who turned out to tribute Osbourne during the epic, all-day "Back to the Beginning" event, which took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

She shared a pre-recorded video message during the show, in which she expressed some heartfelt words for Osbourne and his storied musical career.

"Now, I know you're at home, and what a wonderful place to be, right?" Parton began, likely in reference to the fact that the concert took place in Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham.

"Are we supposed to be saying farewell to you? Well, I don't think that's gonna happen," she continued. "How about we just say good luck, God bless you and we will see you somewhere down the road."

She also said she'll be there to root Osbourne on, whatever he does next.

"Anyway, I love you. Always have," Parton continued. "And we're gonna miss you up on stage, but you know what, I wouldn't be surprised if you don't show up somewhere else, and I'll be there. Love you."

It's not a huge surprise that Parton was among the superstars sending Osbourne off during his farewell show. Not only is she a longtime fan, but the country legend has dabbled in the rock world over the past couple of years.

After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Parton put out her first-ever full rock album Rockstar, the following year. The track list for that project was a "who's who" of rock royalty, featuring cameos from artists like Steven Tyler, Elton John, Debbie Harry, Paul McCartney and many more.