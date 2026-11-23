The Osmonds' Donny Osmond is now officially a "singing fireman" — or something like it, at least!

The singer saved the day when he noticed a neighbor's barbecue grill had caught on fire, dangerously close to the house.

Osmond told that story on social media on Monday (Nov. 23), and shared video of himself extinguishing the fire with a hose. You can hear laughs, commentary from behind the camera, and the homeowner admitting, "I'm so embarrassed!"

Derek Roberts/Donny Osmond, Instagram Derek Roberts/Donny Osmond, Instagram

Watch Donny Osmond Extinguish a Neighbor's BBQ Fire — In His Church Clothes!

Osmond says that after getting back from church, he went out to attend his granddaughter's birthday party. Amid the festivities, he noticed "black smoke" coming from the neighbor's yard.

"Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house!" he wrote in the caption.

Osmond said that his son-in-law, Derek Roberts, filmed the video. You can hear Roberts from behind the camera telling his neighbors, "Do you guys know how lucky you are? Your fire didn't go up, and Donny Osmond put your fire out!"

Since the fire never caused any real damage to the home, it was a moment of hilarity for everyone, though the homeowner did say that he was feeling pretty sheepish about the whole thing.

"I guess I can now add to my credentials: I'm a singing fireman!" Osmond joked on social media.

"I wonder if they'll put me in their annual calendar next year," he added.

Who is The Osmonds Singer Donny Osmond?

Donny Osmond rose to fame as the youngest brother of The Osmonds. He also enjoyed success as a solo artist and in a duo with his sister, Marie Osmond.

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He and Marie hosted the variety show Donny & Marie in the mid-1970s, and a talk show of the same title in the late '90s. Donny has also participated in reality shows like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer, and made guest appearances across multiple television shows.

Donny has also acted in several Broadway musicals and theater productions.