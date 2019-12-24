Duane "Dog Chapman is spending his first Christmas without his late wife, Beth, but he'll be keeping her memory alive. TMZ reports that the famed bounty hunter is honoring Beth Chapman's memory with the special decorations and recipes that she loved.

Beth Chapman died on June 26, 2019, after a years-long battle with cancer. Duane Chapman's most recent television show, Dog's Most Wanted, has chronicled the end of her life and her family's journey through grief and loss, and the family will be together once again this Christmas to celebrate in the old familiar ways. A source tells TMZ that Chapman put up the same decorations his wife always loved, but could not bear to add any new decor this holiday season.

Chapman is spending Christmas at the family's home in Colorado this year, and he used Beth's favorite ornaments to decorate the massive tree that he put up. Close friends and family will join him for Christmas, including son Garry and daughter Bonnie Jo.

The family will dine on some of Beth Chapman's classic dishes, including deviled eggs with jalapenos, sweet potatoes with brown sugar and corn syrup, and homemade apple cider.

Chapman has admitted that he has struggled since his wife's death, even considering suicide at one point.

"I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate," he said on the finale of Dog's Most Wanted (quote via People). "I want to take a g– d— pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, 'Hi honey,' and would she go, 'You d— a–, why would you do that?' Or would she go, 'Wow, you’re here.' I’ll be like 'Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here.' So, am I obligated to do that?"

Since his wife's death, Chapman has also been hospitalized for a heart emergency that led to a pulmonary embolism diagnosis. His health issues have led him to stop bounty hunting for the time being.