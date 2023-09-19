The Duck Dynasty family just got a little bit bigger: John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate welcomed their third child arrived on Sept. 12, according to social media posts from family.

On both their Instagram pages, Mary Kate and John Luke introduced fans to the newest addition to the family, a baby boy named Wells.

"Just the most amazing gift from God," the caption reads, alongside a photo of the newborn baby in his hospital bassinet, wearing a white sweater embroidered with his name.

Wells joins older siblings John Shepherd and Ella Kathryn, who are 3-and-a-half and two years old, respectively.

Korie Robertson, who is John Luke's mom and wife to Duck Dynasty star Willie Roberston, also shared news of Wells' arrival and some photos of his first days. Among them are several shots of the baby with his older siblings, being held by family members and cuddled up in a hospital bed with his parents.

"You are the cutest little guy, and we seriously can't get enough of your sweetness! Shep and Ella have been hoping for a brother and here you are!!" Korie writes in the caption of her post.

"They are the best big brother and sister you could possibly imagine, don't worry they're going to teach you all the things! And your mom and dad are absolutely amazing!"

She wraps up her post with a sweet promise of unconditional love for the newest family member.

"You are infinitely loved, hoped for, cheered on, dreamed of, prayed for ... We will be with you through all of life's ups and downs," Korie continues. "We are yours and you are ours!"

Both John Luke and Mary Kate appeared on Duck Dynasty — the show even documented their 2015 wedding — but John Luke was a principle character as one of the main characters of Duck Dynasty's younger generation.

In May, John Luke's younger sister Sadie Robertson Huff welcomed welcomed her second baby, a daughter named Haven, bringing Willie and Korie to a grand total of seven grandchildren.

