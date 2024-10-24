‘Duck Dynasty': Lisa Robertson Shares an Update After Cancer Battle

Duck Dynasty castmate Lisa Robertson has been battling breast cancer for much of 2024, an in a new installment of the family's Unashamed podcast, she shared an update about her recovery and reconstruction surgery.

First and foremost, Lisa is recovering well.

"I am doing excellent," she says. "Again, I would say that's because of prayer. God has answered all the prayers for my well-being."

Lisa Robertson first announced her cancer diagnosis via an April 10 blog post written by her uncle and fellow Duck Dynasty family member Gordon Dasher.

Doctors discovered a tumor that was "confined to a very small space," and made a plan to remove it surgically, without her needing any chemotherapy or radiation.

At the time, the family asked fans to prayer for Lisa's healing, and she specifically requested that they glorify God in their prayers. "This will just add another layer of what I tell about his great love, grace and mercy in my life," she said.

The following month, Lisa updated fans with another blog post, saying she was healing after a "very invasive, radical surgery." True to the doctors' original projections, she didn't need further cancer treatment, but reconstruction procedures still lay ahead.

Now, in a Wednesday (Oct. 23) podcast episode, Lisa is on the other side of her latest reconstruction surgery, and offering some details about how that reconstruction works.

"You know, after you have this done — they took tissue from my stomach, put it in my breast, and after that happens, it settles, because it's growing together. It's growing in its new area," she explains.

"Then I had some scar tissue with where he took it out of my lower stomach," she continues. "Then he goes back in and he fixes all the scar tissue, and then I got [liposuction.] So they do lipo on my hips and the bottom parts of my legs, to fill in where the tissue has kinda readjusted itself, to make [my breasts] look more normal, I guess you would say."

"Lisa's doing great, and we appreciate all the prayers," adds Al Robertson.

Al and Lisa have been back on the road speaking and participating in various events after her surgery. Recently, the couple got trapped in the Black Mountain region of North Carolina during Hurricane Helene; they shared that experience on a previous episode of Unashamed.

