The ‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Finally Has Something to Celebrate

The Duck Dynasty family has been through a whole lot of heartache and health challenges in recent months, so any happy news is worth celebrating.

But when a family member's milestone birthday rolled around, Willie Robertson and his wife Korie planned a celebration that was simple, but powerfully heartfelt because of just how much it meant to everyone in the family.

Korie's grandmother turned 94 years old on Friday (April 4), and as anyone with a big family can understand, getting the whole crew to celebrate together wasn't easy. While they had a special celebration planned for Easter weekend, Korie explains that she still wanted to do something to mark the day.

Finally, after some logistical struggles, they settled on a plan.

"Okay, plan C ... how about 4:00 whoever can come meet up at her house to visit and sing Happy Birthday," Korie wrote in a social media post reflecting on the momentous day.

"It was simple, nothing fancy, but so sweet to just sit and talk with the family, everyone from my great aunt and uncle to my great nieces [and] nephews," she continued.

"Mamaw loved it, hugged each of us tight as each person walked through her door, and pulled out another chair."

Korie says they spent much of that afternoon reflecting on how grateful they feel to be together as a family. That gratitude is especially poignant to the Duck Dynasty family these days, as Phil and Kay Robertson are undergoing serious health challenges.

Phil Robertson — who is Willie's dad — is currently battling an Alzheimer's diagnosis, a blood disorder and fractured vertabrae in his back.

The most recent update from Willie's brother Jase was bleak: He didn't offer specifics, but admitted that Phil's condition was "not good," and that the family and his caregivers were focused on making him comfortable.

At the same time, Kay Robertson, Willie's mother, nearly died recently after suffering a severe fall, a cut to the leg and an infection. The good news is that Miss Kay is on the mend. While still hospitalized, her care is now focused more on rehabilitation.

Amid all the tough news, there have been bright spots in the Duck Dynasty world: Jase and his wife Missy recently celebrated their son Cole's engagement. Willie's daughter Sadie also had happy news to share last moth: She and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their third child.

Many of the original Duck Dynasty cast are currently planning a reboot of the show, which they say will be styled more as mockumentary/cringe comedy than the original version, sort of like the TV series The Office.