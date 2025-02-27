Sadie Robertson Says ‘Duck Dynasty’ Reboot Will Be Similar to ‘The Office’

Sadie Robertson says the Duck Dynasty reboot won't be that much like the original. In fact, expect it to be more mockumentary/cringe comedy a la The Office.

Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, recently answered some DMs from Duck Dynasty fans on their Whoa That's Good podcast. One fan asked what the show will be like, and the answer will surprise you.

"I think the show is super super funny ... it's like if Duck Dynasty and The Office made a baby," Christan remarks during the episode.

Sadie agrees.

"Because that's how our actual office is, and our family," she elaborates.

The Office (the American version, anyway) is a sitcom that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The show followed the mundane lives of office employee, looking at their relatable — and hilarious — office dynamics. It gained a massive following and critical acclaim for its character-driven storytelling, witty dialogue and unforgettable humor by Steve Carell as Michael Scott.

The show’s success grew over time — The Office ended up being one of the most influential TV comedies of the 2000s.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will be similar in that it's done in a documentary-style (duckumentary?). But it's reality, too, as the Robertson family is a real family and what the show depicts is their real life.

"I feel like it will be a show you laugh, and you cry," Sadie explains.

What Is the Duck Dynasty Reboot?

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is an upcoming reality television series set to premiere on A&E in the summer of 2025, nearly eight years after the original show concluded.

The show is somewhat of a reboot: The series will focus on the Robertson family again — Willie and Korie Robertson, along with their adult children and grandchildren — as they navigate life on their Louisiana homestead.

Key family members such as Miss Kay, Uncle Si, and the younger generation — including John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca — will also make appearances.

The series has already been ordered for two seasons, consisting of 10 one-hour episodes per season. Notably, family patriarch Phil Robertson will not be featured in the revival due to his recent Alzheimer's diagnosis. Most fans also believe Kay Robertson will not be on the show, either, due to her declining health from a recent fall.

Sadie, however, will be a prominent feature, and presumably, so will her kids. She and Christian welcomed a daughter, Honey James, in 2020, and then in 2023, they expanded their family with another little girl, Haven.

The addition of a new generation of Robertsons could add a new dynamic to the Duck Dynasty plot. The original Duck Dynasty wrapped on A&E in 2017