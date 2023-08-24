‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Reveals ‘Overwhelming’ Tragedy That Killed Two Children

Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson is grieving alongside her son Reed Robertson and daughter-in-law Brighton after a car crash killed two children in northeast Louisiana.

Bryn Thompson, 9, and Harrison Thompson, 7, were killed as their mother Kasey Thompson, 43, was driving them to school.

Kasey and a third child, Hayes, 8, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The kids are the nieces and nephews of Brighton Robertson, who married Reed Robertson in 2016.

"Bryn was Merris' mini-mama and was still trying to carry her around the last time I saw her," Missy Robertson writes on Instagram in a post that shares some, but not all of the tragic details. "Harrison had the cutest spunk and loved hunting with his dad and Uncle Reed."

The crash happened on Monday (Aug. 14) in Rayville, La. KNOE shares that Kasey Thompson was preparing to turn left when her SUV was rear-ended by a semi-truck towing a grain trailer. The SUV quickly became engulfed in flames. The driver of the semi-truck (70-year-old James Barnes) was not injured.

Photos of the children with Missy and Jase Robertson's children are included alongside the post on Instagram. The reality TV show star had previously alluded to tragedy in Brighton's family when she shared that her daughter Mia was scheduled to undergo a 15th surgery this week. She does her best to offer hope.

"Brighton’s RN degree put her in charge of Kasey’s burns as well as comforting both her and her own brother Addison," she writes. "I’d dare to say that her skill of compassion ranks even higher than her medical skills. She is a warrior."

Additionally, the men of the family teamed with local contractors to build a mausoleum in just three days, and since then, hundreds of messages have been written in Sharpie along the outside.

"They will forever be missed until we see them again in heaven. But make no mistake: they are there!"

Louisiana State Police say impairment is not suspected in the accident, but a toxicology report is pending and the accident is still under investigation.