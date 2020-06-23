It’s been quite a year for the Robertson family. Not only have the Duck Dynasty stars been through everything from a drive-by shooting at Willie Robertson's house and his crazy hair transformation, but they also recently got news that patriarch Phil Robertson had an adult daughter he previously didn't know about.

And now, that adult daughter is moving across the country to be closer to her recently discovered father.

In a new interview with Fox News, Al Robertson says that his newly discovered sister Phyllis and her husband are moving to Louisiana in July to live next door to Phil Robertson and his wife Kay.

Duck Dynasty fans will recall that Phil Robertson went on the family’s podcast Unashamed in May to share the news that he had fathered a daughter outside of his marriage when he was younger. His daughter, Phyllis, had sent letters to Phil’s sons Jase and Al in recent months after taking a DNA test in hopes of locating her biological family.

"Phyllis sent a letter to the church and then she also sent one to Duck Commander," Al tells Fox News. "It just so happened that we got them at the same time... and actually when he saw me reading it, he was like, 'Oh, I got a letter that looks like that.' We literally discovered it the same day. It was kind of a cosmic, big picture thing going on here."

A DNA test confirmed that Phil and Phyllis were indeed father and daughter, and now, the families are doing their best to make up for lost time.

"We just had an instant connection and we were thrilled that she found us and we found her,” Al Robertson tells Fox News.