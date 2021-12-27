It's a girl for Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson and her husband, John Reed Loflin! The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Holland Lo Loflin, on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

Robertson and Loflin are already parents to two-year-old boy named Zane, who was born in 2019. On Instagram, Roberston shared a series of photos of baby Holland's first couple days of life so far, including her first pictures in the hospital and a sweet snap of their Christmas as a family of four.

"We didn't have our typical family photo in matching pajamas posing by the Christmas tree. But we've had the most wonderful whirlwind of a Christmas, to say the least," Robertson writes. "We are so grateful beyond measure as we received the most precious Christmas gift this year! Our baby girl 'surprised' us on Christmas Eve."

"I will share the story more soon, but for now, I will be soaking up all the newborn smells and the sweetness of our complete family of 4," she continues.

Baby Holland arrived just one day before her due date, according to a pregnancy announcement Robertson shared back in July, when she shared that her due date was Christmas Day. She was also open about the difficult journey leading to her second pregnancy, revealing in November 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage that October.

Robertson is one of six children in the Duck Dynasty family; her parents are TV personalities Willie and Korie Robertson. Among her siblings is Sadie Robertson Huff, who welcomed her first child — a daughter named Honey James — in May 2021.

