Duck Dynasty stars Jase Robertson and Missy Robertson own a carefully renovated and fully restored historic plantation in Monroe, La., and fans of the hit show can actually stay there! The couple have converted the historic Logtown Estate into a top-notch events venue with every amenity.

The couple purchased the historic property in 2017 after Missy had been unable to find a suitable spot for some friends' wedding in the area. She tells BayouLife Magazine that she and her husband decided to buy the property the moment they saw it, calling it "love at first sight." She fell in love with the historic structure, while he was interested in using the 11 surrounding acres as new hunting land.

First built in 1847 as a smaller structure, the house evolved over years into the more impressive property it is today. Since it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Missy Robertson says she spent the first eight months just walking around the rooms, trying to decide how to make the cosmetic renovations she wanted without altering the historic structure too much.

The final restoration, she says, incorporates as many elements of past renovations as possible. The 10-foot dining table just off the kitchen was constructed using wood from the ceiling of the original barn.

Some of the primary rooms include the original formal parlor, the attached kitchen and living room, the formal dining room and several en suites with their own bathrooms. A spacious, brick-lined front porch offers plenty of opportunity to take in the gorgeous views, and a smaller back porch leads down a walkway to a separate guest cottage.

The property's website offers pricing for bed & breakfast services, weddings, events, parties and more.

Click through the photos below to see inside the Robertsons' historic plantation.

