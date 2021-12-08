Dustin Lynch Fans Won’t Have to Wait Long for New Music

Jeremy Chan, Getty Images

Dustin Lynch won't be working on a new album this holiday season, but that's not to say new music isn't imminent.

The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer shares that album No. 5 is done and delivered, and it will include at least three collaborations. The version of his newest No. 1 hit with MacKenzie Porter is one of the songs set to be a part of DL5 (release TBA). He talked about the other two during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights.

Porter joined Lynch for an interview that celebrated the duo's new No. 1 single. This gives him eight lifetime No. 1 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. His last was "Ridin' Roads," which hit No. 1 in January 2020. In total, Lynch earned three chart-toppers from Tullahoma, released in January 2020. The 36-year-old said he spent most of the fall working on this new album.

During this interview with Taste of Country Nights, host Evan Paul, Lynch and Porter discuss their shared interest in hunting and the great offer her father made him to hunt in Canada. Also, with so many hits, does this mean the Grand Ole Opry member has "made it"? His answer may surprise you.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 9), an audio-only version of this interview will appear on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand. The audio player is below, but the show is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list. Enjoy the 21 best country songs of the year, based on Taste of Country staff and country music fan opinion, plus commercial data (sales, streaming airplay).

To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Larry Fleet and Morgan Wade crack the top songs list while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Luke Combs make the Top 10.

Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Dustin Lynch
Categories: Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top