Dustin Lynch has added a new leg of dates to his 2022 Party Mode Tour, starting this summer. The fun kicks off on July 15 with a date in Salina, Kan., and continues with 10 more shows that extend through early October, concluding with a date in Boston.

"We knew we needed to keep this party going, so I'm really excited we can announce this next run of shows and keep the 'Party Mode' turned up all year," the singer says in a statement. "Can't wait to see you out there!"

Named after Lynch's current single, which is rapidly climbing the country charts, the Party Mode Tour finds the singer hitting the next tier of his prowess as an entertainer, he says.

"We went into it with the goal of, ‘How do we make something unique and fun for fans that deserve something a little bigger and a little more fun after a bit of a hiatus?’ I think we've nailed it,” he continues. “... I can honestly text my friends and family and go, ‘This is the best show by a long shot we've ever done.’ It's just FUN. From top to bottom, I feel like the crowd is a part of the show versus watching us play a show. It's special.”

Tickets for the next round of Party Mode Tour dates go on sale Friday (June 10) at 10AM local time. Additionally, Lynch is launching a special fan pre-sale beginning Tuesday (June 7) at 10AM central time, and extending through Thursday (June 9) at 10PM central time.

Dustin Lynch's Summer/Fall 2022 Party Mode Tour Dates:

July 15 -- Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts*

July 16 -- Grant, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino & Resort

Aug. 19 -- West Plains, Mo. @ West Plains Civic Center

Aug. 27 -- Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Sept. 9 -- Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park

Sept. 15 -- Columbia, Mo. @ 9th Street Live (The Blue Note Outdoors)

Sept. 29 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 30 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Oct. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

Oct. 6 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 7 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*On sale Thursday, June 9 at 12PM (local)