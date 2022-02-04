Dustin Lynch has announced his spring tour plans. The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer has revealed his Party Mode Tour, beginning in March of 2022 in Texas.

After two dates at legendary Texas venues, Lynch and opening act Sean Stemaly will tour heavily through April, with five additional dates in Alabama and California in May. The Party Mode Tour is named after a song called "Party Mode" on Lynch's upcoming Blue in the Sky album (Feb. 11). The uptempo song begins his fifth studio album.

Tickets for most shows go on sale on Feb. 11 at 10AM local time. The 17-date tour includes a mix of theaters, honky-tonks and arenas and begins at Gruene Hall, an 800-person venue that — as the oldest dance hall in Texas — is on the bucket list for most artists.

Blue in the Sky was announced in January and includes two duets in addition to "Thinking 'Bout You," Lynch's No. 1 hit with MacKenzie Porter. "Tequila on a Boat" with Chris Lane and "Huntin' Land" with Riley Green help round out a 12-song project. Both songs were previously released digitally.

In December of 2021, Lynch talked to Taste of Country Nights about the album and his recent success.

Dustin Lynch Party Mode Tour Dates:

March 17 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

March 18 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas *

April 1 — Columbus, Ohio @ Celeste Center

April 2 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

April 7 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

April 8 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factor at the District

April 9 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

April 21 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

April 22 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

April 28 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Sanford Pentagon

April 29 — Ralston, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

April 30 — Stillwater, Okla. @ The Tumbleweed Calf Fry *

May 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 6 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co.

May 13 — Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

May 14 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Cal Expo Center *

May 15 — Avila Beach, Calif. @ Avila Beach Golf Resort

*Sean Stemaly not appearing