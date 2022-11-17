Dustin Lynch Gives an Update on His Love Life: ‘I’m Lonely’

Dustin Lynch has a lot happening in his work life, having recently wrapped up his fall Party Mode Tour, but when updating Taste of Country on his love life, the singer says he has nothing new to report.

"Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say I'm off the market, but I don't," he told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul leading up to the CMA Awards. "I'm lonely!"

It's not that Lynch isn't hopeful that he'll meet someone, but he's not too sure how meeting that someone special will happen. He admits he's not one for dating apps, and when he's off the road, he spends most of his time recharging at home.

"I'm terrible at knowing how to meet people right now, because when I come off the road, I just need to veg and chill and recluse," he shares.

As for the kind of person he's looking for? Lynch didn't explicitly say, but he did hint that he's "a sucker for brunettes with light eyes."

Lynch's most recent public relationship was with actress and model Kelli Seymour. The two confirmed their relationship with a red carpet appearance at the 2019 CMA Awards, but they broke it off at some point during the pandemic. Lynch told People that their relationship simply "didn't survive quarantine."

The breakup did inspire some of the music on his latest album, Blue in the Sky, however. He says the song "Break It on a Beach" was directly inspired by his breakup with Seymour, which took place on a beach during a writing retreat.