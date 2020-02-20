Eric Ethridge explores how it feels to have your dream girl only exist in memory with his new single, "Dream Girl."

Co-written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney with Jenn Schott and Will Weatherly, the track — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — instantly hits you with a summery feeling and shimmering pop country beat. It's the kind of beat that just beckons crowds to sing along during a live show.

The Grammy-winning duo's handprints are all over the song, as evidenced by the earworm melody and clever wordplay that find the woman that was Ethridge's dream come to life transform into an ex he now only sees in fantasy.

The first verse finds Ethridge trying to keep himself awake at night to avoid seeing the woman who left him heartbroken in his mind, leading into a chorus that has him crooning: "We used to be all night / Kiss under the covers / You were all mine / Everything was good until you said goodbye to me / Now you're nothing but a dream girl."

"In the ever-evolving process of finding ways to 'stand out from the crowd,' 'Dream Girl' was the first song I’ve ever recorded that encompasses the sound I’ve been chasing all this time. It’s powerful, dynamic and it’s a great way to introduce to the world the exciting direction my music is heading in!" Ethridge explains. "From the moment I heard this song, I knew I had to record it. I’m a fan of Dan + Shay’s writing — especially their unique melodies and phrasing. I’ve looked up to them as artists for a long time, and I’m grateful to have this song on my record!"

Originally a chiropractor in his hometown of Sarnia, Ontario, Can., Ethridge has officially transitioned into the world of country music. He's signed to Red Dot, an imprint of Ole Label Group in Nashville, and his self-titled debut EP was released in 2018 and reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart. He's currently working on his debut, full-length studio album.