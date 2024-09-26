Eduardo Xol, who was best-known for his stint on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has died.

People reports that Xol died on Friday (Sept. 20), ten days after he suffered multiple stab wounds in an apparent attack.

According to People, Xol — who appeared as a designer on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for seven seasons — called the police on the morning of Sept. 10, asking for help.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered Xol suffering multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he subsequently died on Sept. 20.

He was 58 years old.

According to investigators, a man named Richard Joseph Gonzales called the police later on the morning the stabbing took place, claiming he had been assaulted the previous evening. They ultimately determined he was at the scene of the stabbing and was "likely the suspect," and he was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Those charges were bumped up to murder after Xol died. Gonzales is being held without bail. No further details are currently available.

Xol's family issued a statement to People, writing, "We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many."

"We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief," the statement adds.

The family is asking for donations to the Lupus Foundation of America in Xol's name in lieu of flowers, "as he spent so much of his life in the service of others."

Funeral plans have not been announced.

