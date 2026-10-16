Everyone remembers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s romantic duet “It’s Your Love,” but their 2005 collaboration “Like We Never Loved At All” tells a much different story: An angst-ridden power ballad about the pain of watching an ex move on as if your relationship never happened.

The song captures the kind of heartbreak that leaves you wondering how someone who once meant everything to you could carry on as though you never mattered.

Hill and McGraw celebrated 30 years of marriage on Oct. 6, making the song’s painful take on love a striking contrast to their own enduring relationship.

What Is Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s ‘Like We Never Loved At All’ About?

Featured on Hill’s 2005 album Fireflies, the song explores the hurt of a breakup when one person seems to have moved on while the other is still trying to make sense of what went wrong.

Sometimes, the hardest part of losing someone is watching them act like the love you shared never happened.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s ‘Like We Never Loved At All’ Lyrics :

You never looked so good

As you did last night

Underneath the city lights

There walking with your friend

Laughing at the moon

I swear you looked right through me

But I'm still living with your goodbye

And you're just going on with your life

How can you just walk on by

Without one tear in your eye?

Don't you have the slightest feelings left for me?

Maybe that's just your way

Of dealing with the pain

Forgetting everything between our rise and fall

Like we never loved at all

You, I hear you're doing fine

Seems like you're doing well

As far as I can tell

Time (time) is leaving us behind (leaving us behind)

Another week has passed

{And still I haven't laughed yet}

So tell me what your secret is

(I wanna know, I wanna know, I wanna know)

To letting go, letting go like you did, {like you did}

How can you just walk on by

Without one tear in your eye?

Don't you have the slightest feelings left for me?

Maybe that's just your way

Of dealing with the pain

Forgetting everything between our rise and fall

Ooh, like we never loved at all

Did you forget the magic?

Did you forget the passion? (Passion)

{Did you ever miss me}

{Ever long to kiss me?}

Oh, oh baby, baby (Oh, baby)

Maybe that's just your way

Of dealing with the pain

Forgetting everything between our rise and fall

Like we never loved at all

Listen to Tim + Faith's 'Like We Never Loved At All' :