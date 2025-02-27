‘Fake News': No, Reba McEntire Didn’t Actually Ruin Her Son’s Wedding

Reba McEntire's daughter-in-law Marissa Blackstock is asking for fans' help to shut down a rumor that there's tension in the country superstar family.

Specifically, she points out a completely fabricated news story stating that McEntire did something at her wedding ceremony to make Marissa "regret" the whole thing.

"If y'all have a sec, report this page on Facebook," she writes in an Instagram Stories slide. "They post fake news and apparently got tired of me trolling them and blocked me."

She added some laughing emojis to show that she's not taking the matter too seriously.

Still, it's a pretty alarming fake news item: The story implies that there's some serious tension between Marissa and McEntire, when in reality, the two women have both spoken publicly about the fact that they're close.

Marissa has been married to McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, since 2022.

They tied the knot in a dazzling fairytale ceremony at Walt Disney World, the same spot where he proposed in 2020.

McEntire and Blackstock danced to the singer's 2005 song "You're Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me)" at the wedding.

At the wedding reception, McEntire brought the house down with a performance of "Fancy."

Blackstock is McEntire's only child; she shares him with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. Recently, McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn joined her son and his wife to celebrate his 35th birthday.