Study: You Won’t Believe Which Fast-Food Chain Has The Slowest Drive-Thru
It's called fast food for a reason, but with menus getting extra complicated nowadays, some establishments, such as Taco Bell, seem to have the drive-thru quickness figured out — others, not-so-much.
Every year, for the past 24 years, Intouch Insight conducts a survey to find out the speeds of each major drive-thru chain. This year, Taco Bell reigns supreme, with the average wait time of 256 seconds from order to bite.
That's cool and all, but let's get down to what we are here for, the slowest ones.
Carl's Jr./Hardees comes in pretty slow, at 339 seconds. That is almost six minutes of waiting patiently for your food.
Burger King, the next slowest drive-thru, averages a whopping (see what I did there) 339 seconds. The King has to flame-broil every patty, and apparently that takes some time, dang it.
Raising Cane's is still adjusting to fitting in with the drive-thru big dogs, and it shows. Their average wait time is 370 seconds, a whole six seconds faster than McDonald's. Hey, when you're hungry, that six seconds means a lot.
McDonald's is is the runner-up, coming in at 376 seconds. After you order that Big Mac, you may have to wait over six minutes for that Mac sauce to touch your lips.
Now, the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru time from order to bite is Chick-Fil-A. The average wait time for Chick-Fil-A's drive-thru is 479 seconds. That is almost 8 minutes of excruciating hunger, as you drool waiting for your food.
People always say the Chick-Fil-A line runs fast, but there are just so many cars there at one time, that it causes the drive-thru line to suffer.
Might want to get there a little before the hunger sets in, so by the time you get to the front of the Chick-Fil-A line to get your food, it's right on time.
