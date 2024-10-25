It's called fast food for a reason, but with menus getting extra complicated nowadays, some establishments, such as Taco Bell, seem to have the drive-thru quickness figured out — others, not-so-much.

Every year, for the past 24 years, Intouch Insight conducts a survey to find out the speeds of each major drive-thru chain. This year, Taco Bell reigns supreme, with the average wait time of 256 seconds from order to bite.

That's cool and all, but let's get down to what we are here for, the slowest ones.

Carl's Jr./Hardees comes in pretty slow, at 339 seconds. That is almost six minutes of waiting patiently for your food.

Burger King, the next slowest drive-thru, averages a whopping (see what I did there) 339 seconds. The King has to flame-broil every patty, and apparently that takes some time, dang it.

Raising Cane's is still adjusting to fitting in with the drive-thru big dogs, and it shows. Their average wait time is 370 seconds, a whole six seconds faster than McDonald's. Hey, when you're hungry, that six seconds means a lot.

McDonald's is is the runner-up, coming in at 376 seconds. After you order that Big Mac, you may have to wait over six minutes for that Mac sauce to touch your lips.

Now, the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru time from order to bite is Chick-Fil-A. The average wait time for Chick-Fil-A's drive-thru is 479 seconds. That is almost 8 minutes of excruciating hunger, as you drool waiting for your food.

People always say the Chick-Fil-A line runs fast, but there are just so many cars there at one time, that it causes the drive-thru line to suffer.

Might want to get there a little before the hunger sets in, so by the time you get to the front of the Chick-Fil-A line to get your food, it's right on time.

23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess

Pictures: 2024 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony Toby Keith, John Anderson and James Burton were inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 20) in Nashville. Here are the best pictures of a night that featured performances from Post Malone, Eric Church, Lucinda Williams, Keith Richards and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes