You wake up to find that your bank — the place where you keep all of your hard-earned money — has shut down!

Your branch has closed without warning, and you get that icky feeling in your gut.

That is what's really happening for account holders at First National Bank and Trust, as three locations — all in Oklahoma — have abruptly closed their doors.

There were 14 First National Bank locations across the Sooner State, now there will be 11.

Your money is said to be safe, and you aren't supposed to panic, but some people have been banking at these same branches since they were born. Relationships with communities have been made over the years, and that physical interaction will now be gone.

First National Bank and Trust's Chief Experience Officer, Mike VanSickle, issued the following statement:

"Certainly, there will be those that will go to our locations, and now they'll have to drive 18 miles. But the vast majority of our customer base is utilizing our electronic channels."

The company believes more and more people are banking digitally, so the need for the physical branches are dwindling.

That's not exclusive to First National, either: Earlier this year, there was a tornado of banking closures all across America, all in one month.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this banking closure, you are instructed to use other locations of First National. Also, you'll still be able to find ATMs in the parking lots of the original locations, so you can make small withdrawals and deposits there.

