With Christmas right around the corner, the story of the Grinch is all around us.

Just about everyone has heard Dr. Seuss' classic tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which tells the story of a grumpy Christmas cynic who attempts to steal the holiday from the residents of Whoville.

But have you heard the version in which a bear steps in to save the day?

Shanick Suarez, a homeowner in Naples, Fla. was shocked to discover that her inflatable Grinch was missing from her yard.

Upon further investigation, she learned that a vigilante bear had stolen the decoration in the middle of the night — and the moment was caught on her security camera!

"He was literally clawing at — trying to unplug it," she recounts to NBC2 News. "And yeah, he took it to the woods."

Surprisingly, this has happened twice already, which proves that the Grinch is more resourceful than this bear expected, since he keeps reappearing.

After the first heist, a neighbor told Suarez they found her Grinch in their yard. This time when she put the decoration back up, she strategically placed it under the security camera so she could keep an eye on it.

That's when she realized it was a bear stealing her decoration.

Suarez was able to find the deflated and battered Grinch in the woods, but this time the damage was too great. The bear had chewed through the electrical cord, so she threw the inflatable away.

In this story, victory goes to the bear, and Christmas has been saved from the evil Grinch.

Watch the video below: