Florida Georgia Line will celebrate the release of their fifth album, Life Rolls On, with a livestream concert later this month from the duo's FGL House restaurant and bar in Nashville. The show will also serve as a benefit for local businesses affected by the Nashville bombing in December of 2020.

The "New Truck"-singing twosome — composed of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — are teaming up with Amazon Music to broadcast the concert, called Life Rolls On From the FGL House. As People reports, it premieres on Feb. 17 at 9PM EST via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and from within the Amazon Music mobile app. Life Rolls On, the duo's new album, arrives the week prior on Feb. 12.

The virtual event will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund, an outreach supporting those impacted by the Christmas morning (Dec. 25) bombing in Music City.

Before the Florida Georgia Line performance begins, CMT personality Cody Alan will moderate a Q&A session with Hubbard and Kelley to talk more about Life Rolls On and the inspiration behind it.

"We can't think of a better reason to team up with our CMT family and hit the stage at FGL House in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing," Florida Georgia Line say in a statement. "We've been missing the road, our band and especially our fans."

"With the help of our friends at Amazon Music," they add, "we'll be playing and livestreaming tunes from Life Rolls On and can't wait to share some good vibes with our community. Tune in y'all!"

Listeners have already gotten a chance to hear the album's "I Love My Country" and "Long Live" — in addition to "New Truck" and the LP's title track — before Life Rolls On arrives on Friday. The upcoming collection is Florida Georgia Line's first studio effort since 2019's Can't Say I Ain't Country.