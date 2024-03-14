See Inside Fox News Hosts’ Most Spectacular Homes [Pictures]
The stars of Fox News live the high life in some unbelievably spectacular homes. The network's biggest stars own lavish estates that are fit for royalty.
Not surprisingly, there's been an exodus amongst Fox News' conservative pundits in recent years, from more liberal parts of the country to ultra-conservative Florida, where now-former Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson purchased a stunning estate in 2020.
Sean Hannity abandoned New York and made the move to Florida early in 2024, where he now lives in a lavish townhouse by the ocean.
Bret Baier also moved to Florida, and he sold his jaw-dropping Palm Beach mansion as he settles into another Sunshine State residence. Baier is also selling his staggering mansion in Washington, D.C., where he previously resided.
Jesse Watters has also joined the Fox News convoy to Florida, where he now owns a luxurious beach house. But he and his wife continue to live full-time in New Jersey, where they own a monolithic mansion that encompasses more than 10,000 square feet.
Scroll through all of the pictures below to see inside the homes of the biggest stars of Fox News:
