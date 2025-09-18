Check Your Freezers: 100,000 Pounds of Catfish Fillets Recalled!

Take a moment today and check your freezer: 100,000 pounds of catfish fillets have been recalled by Quality Poultry & Seafood Products Inc.

According to The Takeout, Quality Poultry & Seafood Products Inc. informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it was producing the catfish.

The FSIS confirmed it was never inspected.

Food safety is a major priority for the American government, so when it was brought to both parties' attention, the recall was issued.

Now, if you want to get your Bear Grylls on and eat the un-inspected fish anyway, you will likely be okay.

But due to the fact that the fish was not inspected first, there is no guarantee that it is safe from bacteria and pathogens that could cause you great harm.

Here is where the story gets a little, ahem fishy: The recalled fish has been out there and sold since September 2, 2024.

Since the item at hand is frozen catfish, some consumers and restaurants might still have some fillets in a freezer somewhere, just waiting to be cooked.

The FSIS has put up a full list of establishments where the frozen catfish was sold.

If you live in Alabama, Louisiana, or Mississippi, there is a chance that if you purchased frozen catfish from your local grocery store, it could indeed be from Quality Poultry & Seafood Products Inc..

Anyone with any further questions or concerns are asked to call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline -- I learned this was indeed a thing today.

How Long Can Frozen Fish Last in the Freezer?

According to FoodSafety, frozen fish lasts indefinitely, but for optimal taste and texture, aim to consume it within 3 to 8 months.

