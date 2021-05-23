New mom Gabby Barrett is living her best life at the moment. Mere hours before the live telecast of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the Pennsylvania native had already been made a winner.

As many expected, Barrett won the fan-voted Top Collab category for her and Charlie Puth's edgy remix of "I Hope." Her solo version of the song also took home Top Country Song, beating out cuts by fellow country stars such as Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen.

Granted, Barrett was already feeling like a winner weeks ago, when she got the news that she is the country artist with the most 2021 BBMAs nominations, based on a mixture of album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement stats.

“NINE?!?! Are you kidding me???" she said at the time. "This year has already been unbelievable in so many ways. I feel so blessed that the fans and music community have embraced me and my music. God is good, ALL the time."

Barrett recently announced that she will be hitting the road as a special guest on the Thomas Rhett tour beginning this August.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday (May 23) at 8PM ET on NBC. And heck, Barrett may not be done yet in the win category: She is still up for Top Country Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song and Top Radio Song. She lost Top Country Artist to Morgan Wallen.

