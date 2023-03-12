Just a couple of days after hinting that new music is in store, Gabby Barrett has shared a teaser snippet of a new song, and it's an a capella clip that lets her robust, soaring vocals shine through. The lyrics of the unreleased track seem to offer life advice, with a melody that has all the makings of a great country ballad.

"He said, 'Dance like no one's watching / Whatever you do / And if life gives you love, fall in / But always be you," Barrett sings. "'Cause girl, it's a big world / And it's so easy to get lost in / So dance like no one's watching."

Barrett didn't share many details about the track in the caption of her teaser post, so it's not clear what the title is, but she did indicate that this song is part of what she's recording for her upcoming sophomore album. The comments on the teaser also make it seem likely that this is the song Luke Combs wrote for Barrett to sing. In January, Barrett said that Combs wrote a song that will be on the track list of her next album, and in fact, that he was "adamant" that she record this particular track.

A few hints in the comments section suggest that this is that song: For one thing, Combs' wife Nicole applauded the teaser, saying that Barrett's performance was "unreal." For another, Nashville songwriter James McNair posted his approval, tagging Combs as well as another in-demand Nashville songwriter, Emily Weisband, in his comment.

Barrett has not yet dropped details or a firm timeline on the release of her sophomore album. However, she has confirmed that she's planning to drop the project in 2023. The singer's breakout studio debut, Goldmine, came out in 2020. Since then, she's been busy touring and performing. In 2022, she took a break from the road as she and husband Cade Foehner welcomed their second child, Augustine Boone, in October 2022.

So far in 2023, Barrett has several festival performance slots on the books. She's also joining Kane Brown's summer Drunk or Dreaming Tour as an opening act.

