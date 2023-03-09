Gabby Barrett shared an update this week that will make her fans happy: She is officially in the studio working on her second album.

The American Idol singer posted a video showing her fully back to work and in the studio working on her sophomore project. The clip simply shows Barrett walking through the studio and sitting down in the vocal booth to record more tracks.

In the caption, she reveals that she recorded three brand new songs that day and teased a potential song drop.

"3 songs down today for album number 2," she writes. "Should I drop another sneak peek?"

Barrett has yet to announce specific album details, such as a release date, title or tracklisting. In February, however, she did confirm plans to share the album at some point this year. She included that piece of news in a caption alongside a selfie.

"Hey there :) Excited for album #2 coming out this year & touring," she previously said. "Until then here’s me and my kitchen."

Barrett's sophomore project will follow her 2020 debut album, Goldmine, which contained hit songs "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up."

The singer will hit the road this spring and summer, performing at festivals including Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. (April 29), Country Roots in Kansas City, Kan. (May 13) and Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla. (June 1-4). She is also set to open for Kane Brown on his summer Drunk or Dreaming Tour in June and July.

Barrett's family life has also been undeniably busy, as she welcomed her second child with husband Cade Foehner in October 2022. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter named Baylah in addition to 4-month-old son Augustine.

See American Idol Contestants Then and Now