Baskin-Robbins' newest -- and limited-time-only -- flavor release proves that at the end of the day, we all just want to feel and taste nostalgia.

All Recipes has the scoop: They say that the October flavor of the month over at the home of 31 flavors is Galactic Brownie ice cream.

I'm going to give you fair warning here that just the mere reading of the next words will make your sweet tooth ping and your stomach roar.

The Baskin-Robbins Galactic Brownie ice cream is described as a brownie batter ice cream base with decadent chocolate frosting swirls.

Each spoonful is said to be filled with chewy bite-sized brownie pieces and crunchy rainbow chips -- just like the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie.

If this instantly doesn't remind you of the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie, you missed out on a classic childhood moment, because getting a Cosmic Brownie in your lunch back in the day was the best feeling ever.

Since it's the October flavor of the month, your time with the Galactic Brownie ice cream is limited to this month only. But the good news is that its available in way more than just scoops of ice cream.

Baskin-Robbins will offer the Galactic Brownie ice cream in the form of scoops, cups, and milkshakes.

But Wait -- There's More!

Food blogger Markie Devoe is also reporting that this month will also feature a Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza as well.

It's described as a shareable treat, featuring a chocolate chip cookie crust and Galactic Brownie ice cream, topped with M&M’s, Dual Purpose Fudge, and festive Halloween Fusion Mix sprinkles.

Fans in the comment section are verifying that it does indeed taste and remind them of the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie treat.

Another fan is already begging the ice cream chain to make the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza permanent so they can buy it for someone in January.

I'm no genius, but being that it's frozen, I think you could just buy some of them now and save them in the freezer for then.

When Was Baskin-Robbins First Opened?

The first Baskin-Robbins opened back in December of 1945. They have gone onto become one of the most well-known ice cream chains in America today.

How Many Baskin-Robbins Locations Are There?

In America, there are 2,194 Baskin-Robbins locations, according to Scrape Hero.

