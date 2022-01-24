‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Arrested for Public Intoxication

Actor Garrett Hedlund was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., on Saturday night (Jan. 22), according to a report from TMZ. The Friday Night Lights star was charged with public intoxication, a misdemeanor charge, and was released from jail on a $2,100 bond the following day.

It's the latest in a string of legal woes for the actor and singer-songwriter. He's also currently being sued for negligence over a DUI charge that occurred in January 2020. People reports that that lawsuit comes from a mother and daughter who sustained "severe" injuries after Hedlund crashed into their car at a red light. Hedlund's blood alcohol content tested at .36 percent — four times the legal limit — according to court documents obtained by People. In addition to the mother and daughter leading the lawsuit, two other minors were in the car at the time of the crash.

After that arrest, Hedlund pleaded no contest to one count of DUI and was found guilty, while a second charge was dismissed. He completed a 30-day stint in rehab and a nine-month alcohol and drug education program for first-time offenders.

TMZ reports that the incident also left him with three years of probation, meaning that he would still have been on probation — and therefore subject to more severe sentencing — at the time of his Saturday night public intoxication arrest.

Hedlund's legal woes arrive in tandem with a new musical chapter. On Friday (Jan. 21), he dropped his first single as a solo artist, "The Road," an introspective ballad with a prominent acoustic guitar line.

Hedlund's musical inclinations actually began as he was preparing for a role. Before his role in the 2010 film Country Strong — which co-stars Tim McGraw — Hedlund spent over four months studying guitar with singer-songwriter Neal Casal, and further immersed himself in his country singer role by playing out at Nashville bars like the Station Inn. He wound up recording multiple songs for the Country Strong soundtrack, including "Give Into Me" and "Silver Wings."

The actor and singer also recently split from actor Emma Roberts. The pair share a one-year-old son, Rhodes.

