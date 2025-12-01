In a time where any good news is gladly accepted, Snapple and Gatorade's throwback news is hitting us right in the nostalgia feels.

Lets first start with Gatorade in the glass bottle.

If you were a kid growing up in the '80s and '90s and were home sick from school, you likely had a large glass bottle of Lemon-Lime Gatorade by your bedside, thanks to your mom.

Food blogger,Markie Devoe shared that starting Dec. 4,you will have your chance to score a highly-sought-after Gatorade in a glass bottle once again.

The Lemon-Lime Gatorade in a glass bottle will come in a time capsule, and will only be available on Gatorade's website and its a part of their collaboration with Stranger Things. The capsules go on sale starting at 10am EST.

The items in the capsule include:

Collectible Lemon-Lime Gatorade in retro glass bottle.

Retro, tee with upside-down Gatorade logo and Stranger Things design.

Sideline Towel that features Green-and-white cotton-poly blend with co-branded logos inspired by the original 1980s era.

The cost of the capsule is $70 and it is only available while supplies last.

Now, onto the Snapple glass bottle revival.

NBC-LA reports that Snapple has decided to test out the revival of their iconic '90s glass bottles on some select flavors.

There aren't too many things better than the pop of the top and the refreshing cold drink that follows, especially on a warm day.

The only catch is that the Snapple glass bottles will only be available in the New York area and for a limited time on their most popular flavors:

Snapple Apple

Kiwi Strawberry

Peach Tea

Zero Sugar Peach Tea

Lemon Tea

The reason for the New York only drop is due to the fact that Snapple is based out of Brooklyn, New York and they claim their fandom is the highest there.

Now for the ultimate throwback memory...who remembers Wendy the Snapple lady?

When Does Season 5 of Stranger Things Start?

Season 5 Part 1 of Stranger Things released on Nov. 25 on Netflix. Part 2 will come out on Dec. 25 with the series finale set for Dec. 31.

When Did Gatorade Discontinue Glass Bottles?

Gatorade starting phasing out glass bottles here in America around 1998 in favor of plastic ones.

