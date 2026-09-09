Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan have had a pretty complicated relationship over the past year. Still, Adcock's latest comments suggest there may be more to their story than another round of country music beef.

During a recent appearance on the Bobby Bones Show, Bones floated the idea of the two singers eventually making a song together, telling Adcock he doesn't think a collaboration is “out of the realm of possibility.”

Adcock's response was hardly a confirmation, but he didn't exactly rule it out, either.

Gavin Wasn't Looking for a Zach Connection

Adcock explained that his criticism of Bryan was never motivated by a desire to work with him someday.

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“I don’t know. I really just didn’t like the way he was treating those people, and I just called him out on it,” he said.

The 27-year-old singer said plenty of artists might hesitate to call out a major star if they hope to eventually get a spot on a show or record a song together. That wasn't his approach.

A lot of people don’t call out big stars because they want to possibly get up under their wing or like do a show with them or do a song with them. And that’s just not my mindset, you know?

Adcock also said he “really hopes” Bryan is doing better after the chaotic situation that unfolded at Born & Raised Festival last year.

“I really hope the guy's doing better, ’cause it seemed like he was in a really terrible spot there for a while,” he said. “I mean, I think that situation kind of put his feet on the ground.”

So, Could They Actually Make a Song?

Bones wasn't ready to let the collaboration idea go. After continuing to suggest that a song between the two could happen someday, he got a more intriguing response from Adcock: “We’ll see.”

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That's obviously not an announcement, and there's no collaboration between the two singers confirmed at this point.

Still, considering how publicly their relationship has played out, Adcock leaving the possibility open is enough to make you wonder what could happen next.