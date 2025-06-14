Gretchen Wilson’s Redneck Scorecard Will Surprise You

Ever wondered how redneck something really is? Our favorite redneck woman has got you covered.

Just recently on Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, country singer Gretchen Wilson started handing out redneck scores to everyday products, and the results are hilarious. Watch the video:

Gretchen Wilson's Redneck Scorecard:

* White Claw: Off the chart (Yuppie, too millennial, according to Wilson)

* Boiled peanuts: 6/10 (She said it wasn’t that redneck)

* Matcha tea: Off the chart (Looks like something green and gross, according to Wilson)

* Fried pickles: 9/10 (Now that’s up there, according to Wilson.)

* Cybertruck: 1/10 Looks like a spaceship, according to Wilson)

Gretchen Wilson is hitting the road again, but this time, it's on a television show.

She’s joining the new CBS reality show The Road as the road manager for up-and-coming country artists, and it all happened thanks to Blake Shelton.

After being Pearl on The Masked Singer, Gretchen was ready for her next challenge, and Shelton knew she was the perfect fit.

He was looking for someone who won’t take any nonsense, but also had the heart to guide new artists.

The Road will also feature Keith Urban and will air in the fall.

Wilson, who won Season 13 of The Masked Singer, talked about how seriously the show keeps things secret.

She said she had to wear a hoodie that said, “Do not talk to me,” plus gloves and a visor, so no one could see who she was.

Everyone around her, even her team, had to stay hidden, too. If something small like her hair or tattoo showed, they’d stop everything and make her cover it up. She was really surprised by how strict it all was and said it was kind of crazy but impressive how they kept it all under wraps.

