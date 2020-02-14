Blake Shelton went all out for Valentine’s Day for his best lady, Gwen Stefani.

The country crooner surprised his pop star girlfriend with classic red roses, which the 50-year-old then showed off for her followers via Instagram Stories on Friday (Feb. 14).

"Blakey, I got my Valentine’s flowers,” Stefani happily tells the camera. "They’re absolutely ridiculously beautiful."

“It’s weird because the color is not filming the way they are, they’re way darker red," she adds. See the photos below:

The note attached to the bouquet of several dozen red roses reads: "Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much. - Blake.”

Shelton was due to perform a concert in Tacoma, Wash., on Valentine’s Day and couldn’t be there to celebrate the romantic holiday with Stefani in person. It's not clear if he planned to fly back home Friday night, as he did earlier in the week after playing a short set for the charity event All for the Hall in Nashville.

After sharing her gorgeous V-Day floral arrangement, Stefani also posted an audio clip of the couple's latest duet, "Nobody But You," which they recently performed at the Grammys. She also shared a video of her beau performing the song live in concert, with Stefani singing along via a pre-recorded video that showed on the big screen. The love fest didn’t end there — following that, she posted a snapshot of Shelton planting a kiss on her before a fan-made characterization of the happy couple wearing their Grammy performance outfits.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 and battled against one another on The Voice. Stefani is currently taking a season off from the hit competition show, while Nick Jonas takes her place as a coach when the season kicks off later this month.

Shelton is currently on his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. Stefani is currently performing as part of her Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl Las Vegas residency, though she canceled her Feb. 14 show due to illness.

