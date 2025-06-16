Hardy Cancels His 2025 European Tour: ‘Please Know That I Love You All’

Just three days before he was set to play the first European date on his 2025 Jim Bob World Tour, Hardy has announced that all European shows on the trek have been canceled.

The singer shared the news on social media on Monday (June 16). He also let fans know that ticket refunds will automatically be issued to them via their point of purchase.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but one I had to make for my band, crew and my family," Hardy explains. "Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can."

The singer didn't give any further reason why the European leg of his tour was canceled.

The Jim Bob Tour kicked off in April with a festival stop in Arizona, and Hardy already played several of its shows across the West Coast and a couple of stops in Illinois and Ohio.

His European dates were set to begin with a concert in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 19, and he had planned dates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K. and Ireland. 10 European shows have been canceled altogether.

The Jim Bob World Tour will now resume in mid-July with stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and more. It's scheduled to wrap on Sept. 24 with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The tour takes its name from a song called "Jim Bob," which is on the track list of Hardy's most recently-released album, Quit! This project has continued to merge Hardy's sonic styles of country and hard rock, coming up with a blend that's been his musical signature for his past couple of albums.

It's been a busy spring for Hardy personally, too. He and his wife Caleigh welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rosie Ryan, in early March.