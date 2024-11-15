Shoppers Baffled as Weird Question Displays at Grocery Checkout

You know when the cashier at the grocery store is ringing up your groceries, sometimes you have to keep an eye on each item scanned to make sure everything comes up right?

But at Kroger locations across America, shoppers are being left baffled at checkout as the question, "Have you seen Bob?" appears on the screen, right when you're about to pay for your things.

Who in the world is Bob, and why do we care if we have seen him while shopping at Kroger? Is this some sort of Where's Waldo game that is going on?

Baffled shoppers across America took to Reddit to see if someone knew what the answer was to the odd question on the register at Kroger.

Hundreds of comments piled onto the post immediately, as the masses wanted to know who Bob is and why we need to know.

In a comment that has garnered over 700 likes, it seems as if the question was answered.

"BOB means Bottom of Basket. Just a reminder to the cashier to make sure everything gets scanned."

One reddit user explains that "Have you seen Bob?" wasn't always so.

"When I worked at Kroger in 1998, it was referred to as Bottom of 'Bascart.' A portmanteau of basket and cart that is just a real clunker of a word."

Seems as if this has been a thing at Kroger for decades, but since they changed the question to asking about "Bob," it caught shoppers' attention more than "bascart" did.

The only issue that this might cause, moving forward, is if there is a customer named Bob checking out and the question is asked then. That could get a little confusing for all parties involved.

