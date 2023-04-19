‘1923’: Helen Mirren Opens Up About Bedroom Scene With Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford may be 80, but his leading ladies still blush when sliding between the sheets with him. Ford's 1923 co-star Helen Mirren opened up about a bedroom scene, admitting she had to pretend to play it cool.

During a panel hosted by the Wrap, Mirren gushed on Ford before referring to a moment during Season 1 of 1923 when she shared a bed with him. As Cara Dutton, she's wife to Ford's Jacob Dutton. There is a moment in a hotel room early on when they're tucking in for the night. It's not especially sexy, although the two share a cute, grandparent-appropriate friskiness in several episodes.

"I had to be in the bed with him, you know," Mirren says (around the 18-minute mark). I’m dressed up to here (indicates up to her neck) and he is, as well. But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, I'm in bed with Harrison Ford. I was so excited, I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool."

Both Ford and Mirren signed on to star in 1923 without seeing a script.

They'd previously worked together, playing a married couple in The Mosquito Coast.

1923 is the second Yellowstone prequel, following 1883.

The veteran actor could barely get the story out while sitting next to laughing castmates Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton) and Aminah Nieves (Teonna). Outsider points out that Ford admires her in the same kind of way, telling Stephen Colbert that at 77, Mirren is still sexy.

Don't get any ideas — even though Mirren wonders what it'd be like if both were single, both actually are married. The natural question is if we should expect their love for one another to be expressed physically in Season 2.

The answer is (of course), nobody knows. Taylor Sheridan has not revealed scripts or plans for the characters. It's believed Season 2 of 1923 will air in late 2023 or early 2024.